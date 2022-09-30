Welch Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 83,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $108.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.04. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

