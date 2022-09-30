Welch Group LLC Cuts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Welch Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $49,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.55.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG opened at $171.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.29. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

