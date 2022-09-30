Wedbush Increases Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target to $19.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FENC. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ FENC opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $209.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 23,280.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

