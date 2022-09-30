WebSafety (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

Shares of WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $1.00. WebSafety shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 41,692 shares trading hands.

WebSafety Trading Down 22.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78.

About WebSafety

WebSafety Inc, a software company, develops mobile apps for Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The company's WebSafety app allows parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities that include downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, and curfew blocking.

