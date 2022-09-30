Warburg Research Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VAR1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on Varta in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on Varta in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Varta in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

ETR VAR1 opened at €29.23 ($29.83) on Monday. Varta has a one year low of €38.61 ($39.40) and a one year high of €135.60 ($138.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €69.53 and a 200 day moving average of €79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

