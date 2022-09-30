WAM Strategic Value Limited (WAR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on October 27th

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 2nd.

WAM Strategic Value Stock Performance

WAM Strategic Value Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Strategic Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Strategic Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.