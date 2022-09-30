Waltonchain Market Cap Reaches $8.47 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Logarithm (LGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
Waltonchain Coin Profile
Waltonchain is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 26,878,827 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
