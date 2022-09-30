Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Trimmed by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.50. The stock had a trading volume of 115,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,257. The stock has a market cap of $356.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.