W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.25-$28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $40.00-$40.00 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE GWW traded up $4.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $491.62. 4,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,571. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $588.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $538.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 595.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.