W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Argus assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 2.7 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. R. Berkley

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile



W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

