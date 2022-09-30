W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after buying an additional 722,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after buying an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after buying an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.