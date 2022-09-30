Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Down 88.5% in September

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 162,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

IDE stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 30,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,808. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

