Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €177.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($180.61) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOW3. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €128.46 ($131.08) on Friday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a twelve month high of €208.35 ($212.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €143.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €145.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

