Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €177.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €177.00 ($180.61) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VOW3. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VOW3 opened at €128.46 ($131.08) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €143.46 and a 200-day moving average of €145.62. Volkswagen has a one year low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a one year high of €208.35 ($212.60). The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion and a PE ratio of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

