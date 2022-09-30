Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Up to $11.39

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $11.83. Vital Farms shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 5,613 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vital Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $500.77 million, a P/E ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vital Farms by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,786 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 251,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

