Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Up to $11.39

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $11.83. Vital Farms shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 5,613 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vital Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $500.77 million, a P/E ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 0.63.
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
