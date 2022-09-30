Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.70

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.70 and traded as low as $10.67. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 396,389 shares.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFJ. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 593,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 131,693 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,452,000 after buying an additional 95,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,704,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 87,993 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.