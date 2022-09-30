Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.70

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.70 and traded as low as $10.67. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 396,389 shares.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
