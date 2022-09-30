VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Position Boosted by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400,171 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 1.95% of VirnetX worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VirnetX by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 974,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 139,699 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VirnetX during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VirnetX by 48.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in VirnetX by 880.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 157,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in VirnetX by 53.2% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 286,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirnetX Price Performance

NYSE VHC opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VirnetX ( NYSE:VHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 32,192.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VirnetX to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

VirnetX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

Recommended Stories

