Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Down 21.9% in September

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

VINP stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,051. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 101.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

About Vinci Partners Investments

(Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.