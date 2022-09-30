Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.26

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $2.59. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 550,874 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 284.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 296,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 218,982 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 203.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 293,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 196,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 190.9% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 29,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.