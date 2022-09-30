Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.26

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $2.59. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 550,874 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 284.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 296,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 218,982 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 203.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 293,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 196,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 190.9% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 29,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.