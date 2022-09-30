Vidya (VIDYA) Achieves Market Cap of $6.17 Million

Vidya (VIDYA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $717,828.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vidya

Vidya’s launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidya Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

