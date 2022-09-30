Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Trading Down 0.5%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 14,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 83,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Vicinity Motor Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicinity Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vicinity Motor by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicinity Motor during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicinity Motor by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicinity Motor by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

