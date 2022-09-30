VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.

VIA optronics stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. VIA optronics has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VIA optronics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VIA optronics by 68.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 52,107 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,417,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VIA optronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. 20.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

