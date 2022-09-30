VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.
VIA optronics stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. VIA optronics has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter.
VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.
