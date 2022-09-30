Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the August 31st total of 389,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Versus Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Versus Systems

Versus Systems ( NASDAQ:VS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.16% and a negative net margin of 620.58%. Analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Versus Systems stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 1.53% of Versus Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Versus Systems

(Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.