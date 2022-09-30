Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Up to $9.43

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $9.78. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 8,465 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of $754.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,711,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 674,824 shares of company stock worth $1,102,377 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.