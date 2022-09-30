Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $123.21

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.21 and traded as low as $94.50. Veritiv shares last traded at $96.62, with a volume of 108,701 shares.

Veritiv Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.67. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.11.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Veritiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,106.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

