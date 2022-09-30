Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $123.21

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.21 and traded as low as $94.50. Veritiv shares last traded at $96.62, with a volume of 108,701 shares.
Veritiv Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.67. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.11.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
