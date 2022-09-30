Verge Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $54.97 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,512,618,488 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.