Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,693,000 after acquiring an additional 100,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veracyte by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,144,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,057,000 after buying an additional 166,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,818,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,131,000 after buying an additional 50,805 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of VCYT opened at $16.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $54.13.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.37 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

