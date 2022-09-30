Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VTR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.47.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42. Ventas has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $64.02.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ventas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after buying an additional 120,356 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Articles

