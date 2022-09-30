Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

VEEV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.81. 708,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,901. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.52. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

