Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,407,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $200,670,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 23,649.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,196,000 after acquiring an additional 282,136 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:VEEV traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.93. 6,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $327.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.32 and a 200 day moving average of $192.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

