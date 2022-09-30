Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.90. 54,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,851. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $180.31 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

