Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,799,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $332.73 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $330.53 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.99.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
