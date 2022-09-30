Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.58. 3,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,198. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

