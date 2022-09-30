Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s 5th Largest Position

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,358,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,878,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,249,000 after acquiring an additional 83,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 63,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.83. 513,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,378. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

