Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,900 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the August 31st total of 398,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,258. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 7,633.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,799,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,283,000 after buying an additional 33,362,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,477,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,069,000 after acquiring an additional 238,388 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,808,000 after acquiring an additional 62,554 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period.

