Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,900 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the August 31st total of 398,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,258. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.83.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund
