Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $80.07. 193,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

