Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Moller Financial Services’ 7th Largest Position

Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,232,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 51,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VNQ traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 155,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

