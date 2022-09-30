Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $123.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average is $139.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $121.96 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.