Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the August 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

VCIT traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,289,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $74.85 and a twelve month high of $94.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

