Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Reduced by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.57. 29,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $78.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $89.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.