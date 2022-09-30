Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 12.2% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.85. 64,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,779. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.