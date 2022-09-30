Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Leo H. Evart Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VUG traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

