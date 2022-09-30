Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Stock Position Lifted by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSGX. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,961,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1,822.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 145,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 137,744 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,309,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 315,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 121,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 197,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 120,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.70. 5,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,314. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.37.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.