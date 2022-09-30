Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $135.75

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $135.75 and last traded at $135.89, with a volume of 102873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

