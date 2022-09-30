Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is D.B. Root & Company LLC’s 4th Largest Position

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.57. The company had a trading volume of 82,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,327. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.05 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.60.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

