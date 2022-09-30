VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Future of Food ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Future of Food ETF stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.99% of VanEck Future of Food ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

