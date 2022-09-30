Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Position Raised by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,892,032. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.