Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 1.91 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.

Vail Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 86.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $10.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $213.55 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.67.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

About Vail Resorts



Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

