Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Vaccitech news, insider Graham Griffiths sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,104.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,125 shares of company stock worth $111,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VACC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.11. 5,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,578. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. Vaccitech has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $15.81.

Vaccitech ( NASDAQ:VACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $17.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaccitech will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VACC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vaccitech from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vaccitech from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

