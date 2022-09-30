V.F. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 5,085 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical volume of 3,530 put options.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. Citigroup reduced their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

